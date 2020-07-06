Franklin 'Frank' Jamis

Franklin “Frank” L. Jamis, 91, beloved husband, father and papa, passed away on July 1, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Frank was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War. He owned and operated Pleasant Valley Service Station for over 25 years.
Frank was very active with the Kansas Korean Veterans Association and Kansas Korean Veteran Memorial Association in Wichita, supporting and volunteering many hours to both.
His is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ina (Stoffer) Jamis, one sister and two brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mildred, sons Gregory (Tina) Jamis, David (Lisa) Jamis, Steven (Annie) Jamis and Richard Jamis, brothers Robert Jamis, Wayne (Jan) Jamis and Dan (Sarah) Jamis, 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and many extended family members.
Visitation with family present will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. July 8. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Resthaven Chapel. Memorials may be made to Kansas Honor Flight, Inc or Central Community Church.
