Frankie Eugene Gray, 80, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at home in Abilene, surrounded by family.
He was born Jan. 7, 1940 near Miltonvale, the son of George W. and Georgia A. (Catlin) Gray. Growing up, Frankie attended local schools and graduated from Miltonvale Rural High School with the class of 1957.
July 4, 1957 he married Sherryl Shroyer in Miltonvale. Most of their married life has been spent in Abilene. Frankie was employed by NRCS Department of Agriculture.
Frankie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, traveling and listening to country music. He was a member of the Abilene First United Methodist Church.
Frankie was preceded in death by his parents and a son Leland Gray.
Frankie is survived by his wife Sherryl Gray of Abilene, son Gerald ( Jeanine) Gray of Iola, daughter Sherri (Jim) Hohensee of Abilene, grandchildren Kelby Garten, Cassie Gragg, Leland Gray and Layton Gray and five great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Dickinson County Hospice. They may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
