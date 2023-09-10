Frank Frey

Funeral services for Frank Leroy Frey, age 78, of Abilene will be 2:30 pm Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene with Pastor Gordon McClure officiating. Mr. Frey passed away Thursday, Sept. 7 at his home near Abilene.
He was born Aug. 28, 1945 in Abilene the son of Noble and Edith Mae (Sutton) Frey. He graduated from Dickinson County Community High School and had been a longtime Abilene resident.
Frank was a dairy farmer, welder, and a heavy equipment operator and enjoyed playing pool, bowling, and tinkering around in his farm shed. He enjoyed working with metal on his lathe making parts and was a member the Army National Guard for six years.
On Jan. 10, 1982 he was united in marriage to Brenda P. Gingles in Abilene. He is survived by his daughters Melinda Taddiken and her husband Marc of Salina, Kalynn Winkel and her husband Matthew Winkel of Salina, Connie Larmer and her husband Roger of Abilene, DeLyn Westlake of Springfield, Missouri, son Vonley Frey and his wife Kieli of Clyde, Kansas, Brother Earl Frey and his wife Linda of Topeka, sisters Vivian Redden of Gypsum, Fern Knauss of Salina, twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Brenda on June 11, 2014, great grandson Jackson Bowling, brother Larry Frey and sister Laura Anderson, and his parents.
Frank’s final resting place will be in the Zion Cemetery north of Abilene. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Martin-Becker Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. Memorial contributions may be made to the Abilene Senior Center or to the American Heart Association and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
