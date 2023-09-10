Frank Frey

Funeral services for Frank Leroy Frey, age 78, of Abilene will be 2:30 pm Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene with Pastor Gordon McClure officiating.  Mr. Frey passed away Thursday, Sept. 7 at his home near Abilene.

He was born Aug. 28, 1945 in Abilene the son of Noble and Edith Mae (Sutton) Frey. He graduated from Dickinson County Community High School and had been a longtime Abilene resident.

 

