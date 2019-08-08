Frances Schumaker

Frances Elizabeth LaHue Miller Schumaker, 89, formerly from Salina, KS, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Village Manor in Abilene, KS.
She was born April 24, 1930 in Kingsville, Mo, to Dewey Otis and Levine (Wicks) LaHue. She was preceded in death by her parents, seven brothers, first husband Joseph L Miller, second husband James E Schumaker and great-grandson Marc W. Ring. While living in Salina, she was owner/operator of the Vogue Beauty Salon and a member of the VFW.
She is survived by daughters Carol Ring (Steve) and Connie Covington (James) both of Abilene, four grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday August 9, 2019, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 North 8th Street, Salina, Kansas.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday Aug 10 at Ryan Mortuary, officiated by Pastor Kerry Coup of Lifehouse Church.
