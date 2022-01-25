Flora Louise “Weezie” Girard, 74, of Salina, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. She was born July 6, 1947 in Salina, to Sam R. and Violet F. (Wagoner) Wygal.
She is preceded in death by her husband John and parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Tara Moore, of Abilene; grandchildren, Hanna Warren (Slayde Markley), of Abilene, Halle Warren, of Abilene, Kylie Moore, of Salina and Emery Moore, of Abilene; great-granddaughters, Wren and River Markley; siblings, Paula (Jack) Lambert, Robert (Karen) Wygal, all of Salina; brother in laws, Tom (Chris) Girard, of Lawrence and Jerry (Peggy) Girard of Arizona.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, January 21, at Ryan Mortuary.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, January 22, at St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
The service will be webcast at http://www.livewebcastevents.com/flora/.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sacred Heart Jr/Sr. High School, or St. Mary’s Grade School, in care of Ryan Mortuary.
