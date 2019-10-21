Flora E. Duer, 73, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19 in Abilene.
She was born June 12, 1946 in Grimes, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Vena (Emerson) Hunt. Growing up in Urbandale, Iowa, Flora attended local schools. March 5, 1969, she was married to Ira R. Duer in Des Moines, Iowa. All their married life was spent in Abilene. Flora enjoyed bowling, crafts, sewing and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son David Duer, grandson Carson Duer, two sisters Arlene Strayer and Dixie Brown and two brothers Fred and Sam Hunt.
Flora is survived by husband Ira Duer of Abilene, daughter Theresa (John) Kready of Abilene, two sons Chad (Tricia) Duer of Abilene and John (Katie) Stuck of Mission, Kansas, fourteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three sisters Ellen Hunt, Beverly (Jim) Hanawalt and Helene (Phil) Ware and two brothers Bobbie Hunt and Gail (Joan) Hunt.
Cremation was chosen. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Abilene First Christian Church followed by a private family memorial service with Pastor Jason Kohler officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. The family suggests memorials in her name be made to the Dickinson County Home Health and Hospice. They may be left at the church or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home 501 N. Buckeye Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.