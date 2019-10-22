Felix F. Hernandez Jr. 68, of Platte City, Missouri, formerly of Abilene, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at St. Luke’s North Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1950, in Salina, Kansas, the son of Felix F. Hernandez Sr. and Mary Louise Alvarez.
He attended local schools, graduating from Abilene High School. He served his country in the United States Navy. Felix worked in the concrete construction field and later worked for Solomon Corporation.
Felix was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan but his love was his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
On March 17, 1973, he married Sandra Allen in Abilene. She survives, of the home, in Platte City, Missouri. Other survivors include his stepfather Paul Llamas of Abilene, daughters Loreeta (Frank) Heart of Salina, Jennifer Hernandez of Menasha, Wisconsin, Yolonda (Luis) Taylor of Platte City, Missouri, and Sonya (Marcus) Bell of Zumbro Falls, Minnesota, sons Steven Kiggans of Montgomery, Texas, and Matt (Kristan) Hernandez of Salina, brothers Michael (Marlene Dame) Hernandez of Salina and Bernie (Annette) Hernandez of Abilene, sisters Katherine (John) Dobkins of Abilene and Mary (Teresa) Strunk of Wichita, 16 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial for Felix will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, with Father Don Zimmerman as celebrant.
His final resting place will be in Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard. A parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with the family receiving friends following. Memorial contributions may be made to the Felix F. Hernandez Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third, Abilene, KS 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
