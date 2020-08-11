Faye Janet Teetzen, 83, of Manhattan, Kansas, formerly of Lyona community in rural Dickinson County, KS, died on August 6, 2020 at Ascension Via Cristi Hospital in Manhattan, KS.
She was born Sept. 22, 1936 in Chapman, KS. Her parents were Phillip and Dorothy (Oesterrich) Gugler.
Faye attended Carry Creek Grade School and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in 1954. She then attended Kansas State University, majoring in Art before moving to Kansas City where she was employed by Hallmark Cards as an artist.
Faye returned to the Rural Chapman area and on Sept. 1, 1956, was joined in marriage to Walter Eugene (Gene) Teetzen of Tampa, KS.
To this union were born 3 children, Deborah, Lisa and Douglas. They made their home in Herington, KS, until 1964, when they moved to their farm in the Lyona Community.
Faye lived on the farm from 1964 until 2019 when she moved to Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, KS.
Faye was a farm wife, mother and in 1972 established Cottonwood Farms, a professional dog breeding and raising kennel and was owner/operator until retiring in 2017.
Preservation of community and its history was especially important to her. She served her community by being a 4-H Community Leader, was a driving force behind the Land Preservation committee, and served on the Rinehart Township Election Board.
She was on the committee that took on the monumental task of producing a community history book for the Lyona United Methodist Church’s 125th Anniversary.
Faye loved animals, nature and its surroundings, and enjoyed landscaping. She became a Master Gardener through K-State’s Extension Program.
Faye had a wide variety of interests and enjoyed reading, painting, needlework, quilting, dried floral arrangements, just to name a few. She had an artistic eye for photography and enjoyed taking photos of nature and sharing her knowledge and skills with others.
She was a long time Fair Superintendent for the Central Kansas Free Fair Photography division and started the Traveling 20 (now known as Top 20) Photo award.
Survivors include her daughters Deborah (Royce) Swank of Ottawa, KS, and Lisa Eickholt (the late Bill Eickholt) of Junction City, KS, son Douglas (Jennifer) Teetzen of Payette, ID, grandchildren Samantha (Loran) Lefert, and great-grandchildren Roper and Reatta of Abilene, KS, Rachel Teetzen and great-grandson Timothy of Fruitland ID, and Tyler Teetzen of Payette ID, sister Marjorie (Nolin) Masih of Paynesville MN, brother Clyde (D’Anne) Gugler of Chapman KS, sister-in-law Mildred Albright of Emporia, KS, and 10 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, nephew Greg Albright, son–in-law Bill, and Gene, her beloved husband of 47 years.
Family will receive visitors Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Lyona United Methodist Church.
Services will be Thursday, August 13,2020 at 2 p.m. at the Lyona Church with burial following at the Rinehart Cemetery (Lyona).
Memorials have been designated to the Dickinson County 4-H Foundation and Lyona United Methodist Church. Memorials may be sent in care of Londeen Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 429, Chapman, KS 37431
While spending time together was important to Faye, her priority was the health and safety of family and friends. So, should you choose to honor her privately, we might suggest a quiet moment outdoors to take in God’s nature and its beauty.
