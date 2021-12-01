Eva “Wanita” Davidson Cartner was born near Enterprise, Kansas January 29th, 1922, the youngest daughter of Ida (Frohardt) and Zera O.R. Davidson. On June 4th, 1944, she married Ralph Alden Cartner. He preceded her in death after 24 years of marriage, on July 7, 1968. Following her mother’s death, Wanita spent several years helping her blind father manage a grocery store in Talmage Kansas. Wanita was an LPN at Fort Riley, worked at Chapman Valley Manor, and had several jobs in the community and home. She was a long time member of the Brethren Church at Buckeye, Kansas. Wanita made a special effort to offer her love and care to friends and family and also took care of her niece Versha for many years. Wanita will be greatly missed by her family including her sister Wanda Neaderhiser of Omaha Nebraska, and several nieces and nephews. She met with the Lord peacefully at Village Manor in Abilene Kansas on Monday November 29th.
Services for Wanita will be 10:30 am Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Danner Funeral Home in Abilene with Pastor Jason Kohler officiating. Her final resting place will be in the Union-Livingston Cemetery near Abilene. Memorials can be made to Brethren Church in Buckeye or Village Manor care of Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.