Eva Ann Katzenmeier, 80, Abilene, passed away July 31, 2020 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Home. She was born Nov. 17, 1939 in Ellsworth, Kansas, the daughter of Reinhold and Anna (Lange) Bruning.
On June 22, 1958 she was united in marriage to Roy Katzenmeier at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ellsworth, Kansas. He preceded her in death November 21, 2014. Eva was a homemaker.
She also worked as a nurses sid, a para, at Boogaarts Grocery Store and as a daycare provider.
Eva is survived by her daughters Debbie (Scott) Jenne of Abilene and Lisa (Jim) Fuller of Sebastopol, California, sons Phil (Stacy) Katzenmeier and Mark (Ann) Katzenmeier both of Eudora, thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, brother Leroy (Glennys) Bruning of Ellsworth, sisters Norma Clark of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Elsie Hunter of Ellsworth, brother-in-laws Ron Katzenmeier and Dave Katzenmeier, both of Ellsworth and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Roy, siblings Delbert Bruning (Lucille), Ralph Bruning, Floyd Bruning, Laverna (Richard) Hunter, Orval (Hazel) Bruning, and Elda (Benno) Warttig, infant sister Hermine Bruning, in-laws George (Betty) Katzenmeier, Marion O’Brien, Sheryl and Barb Katzenmeier, Errol Hunter, Web Clark and several nieces and nephews.
The family has chosen cremation. Memorial Services for Eva will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Abilene with Rev. Gene Holtorf officiating.
Family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Danner Funeral Home in Abilene. Memorials may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church or to the Enterprise Estates Nursing Home. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.