Ernie “Big Ern” Hough 71, affectionately called Ernie, a resident of Solomon, Kan., died on March 6, 2021 from complications of an acute heart attack and open heart surgery. He was born Nov. 7, 1949, the son of Guy Ernest Hough, Sr. and Cora Faye Lamb Hough, also of Solomon.
Ernie grew up in Solomon and helped his parents operate Hough’s Grocery. Many summers he and his family would head to Redstone, Colo., at the base of Mount Sopris where Ernie would spend many hours walking and fishing the Crystal River.
After graduating from Solomon High School in 1967, he was drafted and served in the US Navy for four years, primarily in Communications in San Diego, California. After his military service, Ernie participated in several mission trips to remote areas of Alaska building cabins and outbuildings in base camps. Returning to Solomon, he then owned and operated Big Ern’s, a very popular bar known for its Friday night’s $1 beer.
Following his father’s death in 2003 and learning of an unusual eye conditions of his mother’s, he wanted a way to take her traveling while she could still see. They decided to take off in a 40ft travel trailer and learned the business of antique shows and festival vendor. For many years they traveled up and down the East Coast participating in shows.
During this time Ernie learned how to be successful in the business and upon Cora’s death in 2010, he continued operating the business on his own. Over the next eleven years, Ernie loved being on the road and focused his attention on the Midwest, Colorado, Texas and Arizona. At the time of his death, he was well known in many states and by many junkers and traders, and was operating two large vendor stores in Colorado as well as moving large amounts of inventory from state to state.
Ernie was a man of few words, but if you were lucky enough to be his friend, there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for you. He was funny, supportive, an adventurer, a good listener and observer and so kind to so many people in amazing ways.
Being an only child and never married Ernie is survived by Hazel Figler of California, Patsy Barlow of Abilene, Kan., and Tom Lamb of Solomon, Kan., and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his many good friends throughout the United States.
A Life of Celebration service will be held for Ernie at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10 a.m.., followed by his burial at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, his friends Dody Bricker and Marilyn Krantz are establishing a Solomon Alumni Scholarship for Kids. Memorials may be mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, PO Box 308, Solomon, KS 67480 or dropped off at the funeral home the day of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
