Erika Rein-Mills

Erika Lynn Rein-Mills was born April 11, 1985 in Salina, Kansas and died Jan. 3, 2021 in Abilene, Kansas.
She grew up in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 2003.
She attended Hutchinson Community College and graduated with a degree in Respiratory Therapy from Washburn University. She worked at Stormont Vail in Topeka as a respiratory therapist for eight years before moving back to Abilene.
Before Stormont she worked at Tailgators Pub & Grub in Topeka while attending Washburn.
She was full of life and a wonderful loving mother to her son Kyler and she was a loving daughter and sister.
She was preceded in death by her grandma and grandpa Hein and grandpa Rein and uncle John Rein.
Surviving is her 11-year-old son Kyler, boyfriend Cole Applehans, her mother Connie Karsmizki and stepfather Rob, her father Ron Rein and stepmother Debbie, her brothers Matthew (Nina Gerken) Rein and Brandon (Sara Gammon) Rein, her grandmother Joyce Rein, her uncles Verlyn (Pam) Rein, Curtis (Sandy) Rein, Roger (Dixie) Hein, Don (Petra) Hein, Mike (Dustine) Hein, her aunts Judy (Ron) Brown, JoAnn (Gene) Trenary, Carla (George) Stanley, Vicki (Steve) Gieber, stepsiblings Jared Karsmizki, Tracy (Allison) Copenhaver , Tabetha Wenger as well as many cousins and friends.
The family has chosen cremation and will receive friends Friday Jan. 8, 2021 at New Trail Fellowship Church located at 1157 2400 Avenue, Abilene, KS 67410 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. with a graveside service following at 3 p.m. at Abilene City Cemetery with Pastor Stan Norman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Erika Lynn Mills Memorial Fund for the Kyler Mills Education Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home at 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, KS 67410 or First Bank Kansas-Abilene at P.O. Box 37, Abilene, KS 67410.
Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.