Eric Jackson Priller of Abilene, Kansas, passed away June 1, 2020 at the age of 43.
Eric was born Jan. 25, 1977 in Torrance, California, to Collin and Marsha (Carter) Priller.
He is survived by his mother Marsha, his older brother Steve, his children Makayla Lynn Priller (Colorado), Konnor George Priller (Abilene) and Melanie Martin Priller (Abilene), his stepchildren Madison Leshay Benson and Kameron James Robinson, along with many great friends that loved him just as family.
Eric had a love of the outdoors sparked and fostered by his best friend, his grandfather George Jackson Carter. An avid fisherman and hunter, Eric was happiest outdoors in pursuit of feathers, fins, or fur.
Also as a natural athlete, Eric played on the all-star team in every sport in which he competed, every year he played, and was selected as the starting pitcher for the regional championship game, and season MVP when he was asked to play above his age bracket at only nine years old.
This love of sports and the outdoors continued throughout his life as he took up golfing and disc golfing as an adult. Eric was known for his sense of humor, easy-going attitude, and willingness to help friends and family.
A celebration of his life will be held at a date yet to be determined when friends and family can gather in greater numbers.
We will miss you greatly, daddy, and will love you forever and you will always be in our hearts.
