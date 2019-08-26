Emma “Jean” Rector, 89, of Abilene passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Abilene. She was born in Tescott, Kansas, on July 20, 1930, the daughter of Arthur G. and Christie M. (John) Murphy. She grew up in the Abilene area, attended the local schools and graduated from Abilene High School in 1948.
On June 19, 1949, she was united in marriage to Deward H. Rector in Abilene. Jean worked for the city of Abilene, was a hostess at the Kirby House and cashier at The Brookville Hotel. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Elks Club and past member of the Republican Women.
Jean is survived by her daughters Sally Minter of Phoenix, Arizona, and Marcia Wilson and husband Greg of Abilene, grandchildren Megan Winter (Nathan), Emily Wilcox (Casey), Courtney Goin (Jason), Hannah Uhart (Jon) and Hillary Kersten (Chris), and great-grandchildren Gavin, Hudson, Luke, Jason, Weston, Fox, Wilson and Emerson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Deward, brothers William “Bill” Murphy and Melvin L. Murphy, sister Dolly A. Rediker, and infant sister Mary L. Murphy.
A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. The family suggests memorials be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or Old Abilene Town. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third Street, Abilene, KS. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
