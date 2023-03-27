Emma Beth (Crawford) Rutz

Emma Beth (Crawford) Rutz was born March 20, 1936, in Girard, Kansas. She passed away two days after her 87th birthday March 22. Beth was the second daughter of Russell and Thelma (Windbigler) Crawford, and had an older sister, Ann, and younger sister, Mary Jane. 

Beth attended Parsons High, where she played the bass violin in high school. She shared about having her guy friends carry the big violin for her, because it was too heavy. She worked at an ice cream shop as a teenager, and it is there that she met the love of her life, Jim, who was attending the local community college to play football. A little known fact about Beth, is that she was engaged to another young man, when she met Jim. Her fiancée was in the military, and she wrote him a “Dear John” letter to break off their engagement. I guess that Beth just knew when she met Jim, that he was the one for her. They dated nine months and were married Aug. 17, 1956.

 

