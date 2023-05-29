Elva Elliott

Elva Marie (Picking) Elliott, daughter of George and Elva (Lady) Picking was born Dec. 29, 1933. She attended Abilene High School. She married Lloyd Dean Elliott Dec. 8. 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Grace, Anna, Mae, Mabel, Dorothy, Carrie and brothers Harry, Lawrence, George and Paul and son Paul and son-in-law Ben Anguiano. She is survived by her husband of 72 years and daughters Debbie (Rory) and Becky (Jim). Eight Grandchildren and bonus grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two bonus great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. There were many she considered family. She just loved family. Funeral Services for Elva will be 1 p.m., Thursday, June 1 at Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Gordon McClure officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to the St. Jude Children's Hospital or to Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
