Ellen Lacey

Ellen Arlette Lacey, 88, of Holton, Kansas, passed away Thursday, June 22 at Vintage Park in Holton. She was born June 24, 1934 in Abilene the daughter of Seth M. and Estella Esther (Bear) Knapp.
Ellen graduated from Abilene High School in 1952 and from Asbury School of Nursing in Salina, KS, earning her Registered Nurse Degree.
She was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years at hospitals in Topeka and Clay Center. She also worked at the former Merry Manor Nursing Home and Jackson County Nursing Home (now Medicalodge Nursing Home) both in Holton.
Ellen was a member of the Evangel United Methodist Church (now Holton Evangel) and American Legion Post 44 Auxiliary.
Ellen married Floyd Richard Lacey October 16, 1954 in Abilene. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2014, after almost 60 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Seth and Stella Knapp and a grandson, Joshua Lacey.
Survivors include her son, Floyd E. Lacey (Donna) of Topeka, Kansas; three daughters, Anita L. Lacey of Topeka, Kansas, Barbara J. Schneider (Tim) of Hillsboro, Kansas, and Cheryl L. Hill (Rex) of Circleville, Kansas; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 26 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be given to the Heart of Jackson Humane Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
