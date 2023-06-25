Ellen Lacey

Ellen Lacey

Ellen Arlette Lacey, 88, of Holton, Kansas, passed away Thursday, June 22 at Vintage Park in Holton. She was born June 24, 1934 in Abilene the daughter of Seth M. and Estella Esther (Bear) Knapp. 

Ellen graduated from Abilene High School in 1952 and from Asbury School of Nursing in Salina, KS, earning her Registered Nurse Degree. 

 

