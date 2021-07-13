Ella JoAnn (McMahon) Callahan passed away July 11, 2021, in Abilene, Kansas, with her daughter holding her hand.
EllaJo was born August 30, 1932, in Falls City, Neb., to Patrick and Marcella (Coyne) McMahon. She grew up in Falls City. The family moved to Abilene when EllaJo was a sophomore in high school. She graduated from AHS in 1950 and continued her education, graduating from Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas, in 1954 with an Education Degree.
She was united in marriage to Garold K. Callahan on June 12, 1954. They had two children and were later divorced.
EllaJo taught kindergarten in Abilene for over 35 years and retired from teaching in 1997. She loved her “Babies” and gave so many children a wonderful start in their education.
Family and her Catholic faith were the two most important things to her. She always said she was blessed to have such a large, extended family that was close and loved each other so much.
She was an avid volunteer through the years, helping at Enterprise Estates, Dickinson County Historical Society and Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella and the Retired Teachers Association.
EllaJo is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Danny Hern) of Abilene; sister, Marcella McMahon, Abilene; brother, Patrick McMahon, Jr., Hutchinson, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by grandchildren, Chad, Jacine, Jordan and Bailee Hern of Smithville, Mo., and Sierra Hern, Boyd, Braven and Saylor Hatfield of Salina.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Patrick Callahan; sister Mary Neerman and brother-in-law Charles Neerman; sister Marjorie Caldarulo and brother-in-law Dominick Caldarulo; sister-in-law Carolyn McMahon; niece Joann (Caldarulo) Link; nephew Eric Hammerschmidt; and infant nieces Cassandra Link and Bridgette Kentopp
EllaJo’s wishes were for everyone to dress casually for her service. Mass of Christian Burial for EllaJo will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Peter O’Donnell as celebrant. Her final resting place will be in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery. A D of I Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home with the family receiving friends following.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church or the Avondale House School of Autism and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.