Funeral services for Elizabeth “Ruth” Wilson, age 90, of Abilene, will be 1:00 pm Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Abilene with Pastor Jason Kohler officiating. Mrs. Wilson passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Memorial Hospital.
She was born August 25, 1931 in Enterprise, the daughter of Albin T. and Elizabeth E. (Decker) Lind. She graduated from Gainesville High School with the class of 1949 in Gainesville, Missouri.
Ruth was an Accounts Payable Supervisor for Duckwall-Alco for over 30 years and Ford Garage. She was a member of the First Christian Church and enjoyed puzzles, watching The Voice and the Kansas City Chiefs. She was the longest resident of Frontier Estates living there for 21 years, enjoyed eating at Cracker Barrel, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
On June 22, 1952 she was united in marriage to George Keith Wilson in Abilene. He passed away on September 13, 1994.
Ruth is survived by her son, Dale Wilson and his wife Karen of Miltonvale, daughters Christine Hawk of Abilene, Linda Kinder and her husband Johnny of Abilene, brother Maurice Lind of Lincoln, Nebraska, sister Twila Zeigler of Topeka, eight grandchildren, Jay Jasnoski, Jeremy Geering, Mary Ann Lantz, Roxanne McKinley, Candice Beach, Jacob Hawk, Shane Wilson, Ashley Craig, fourteen great grandchildren Lana, Tabor and Kara Geering, Devin Taft, Dante, Dashawn, and Donovan Peterson, Emily, Cameron, and Ryan Jasnoski, Payton O’Neill, Aubrey, Dylan and Carly Craig. She was preceded in death by her loving husband George, sons Bryan and Gary Wilson, grandsons Michael Geering and Dale Keith Wilson II, granddaughter Destiny Taft, brother Henry Lind, and her parents.
Ruth’s final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm Friday evening at the Danner Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church or Boys Town and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
