Elinor Haas

Elinor was born January 6, 1935 in Solomon, Kansas, the daughter of Mildred Watt Wiley and Harry A. Wiley. She graduated from Enterprise High School in 1953 and from Kansas Wesleyan College in 1957. She married Wayne C. Haas in August 12, 1962.
Elinor taught English and literature at Abilene High School for 37 years, serving as head of the English department for 23 years. She retired in 1994 and was inducted into the Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame in 1996.
After retiring from teaching she volunteered at the Eisenhower Presidential Library for 22 years. She received the Weismann Outstanding Volunteer Service Award, given to her at the annual State of the Archives Address and Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Elinor was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Chancel Choir for many years. She was active in Beta Sigma Phi, Delta Kappa Gamma, Abilene Area Retired Teachers, and the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. She served as a Community Foundation for Dickinson County board member and chaired the Scholarship Committee. The Abilene Chamber of Commerce recognized her with a Volunteer of the Year award.
Elinor was a frequent patron of the Abilene Public Library and served on the Library Board of Trustees. She was in charge of the donated books and the frequent sales that created funds of library programs, events, and other needs. Elinor never found a book she thought should be recycled.
Elinor was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wayne, and brother, Ronald Wiley. Survivors include her brother Darrell Wiley (Lucille), Abilene, and sister, Deloris Bell, Overland Park, Kansas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services for Eilinor will be 2:00 P.M., Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Enterprise. Contributions to the Abilene Public Library, Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad or Eisenhower Presidential Library Foundation. Onlline condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
