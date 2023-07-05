Eleanor Westby

Eleanor “Ellie” Josephine (Graf) Westby 74, of Abilene, passed away Jan. 27, 2023, surrounded by family.
Ellie was born May 27, 1948, to Isidor and Clara Immaculate (Schlitter) Graf in Ransom, Kan. She graduated High School in Ransom. She married Jerry Lauxman and divorced a few long years later so she could later marry Carroll R. Westby on July 8, 1978, in Abilene.
If you knew her then you were instantly family in her heart. She loved to host family events and cook for large crowds which is why she enjoyed working at various restaurants in Dickinson County. She was well known for her cinnamon rolls, homemade pies and potato salad.
Ellie will be missed by her five children Jerry, Tracy, Gary and Dustin Westby, all of Abilene and Christina Kriegh of Salina, 14 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, along with two brothers, Elmer (Eve) and Eugene (JoAnn) Graf.
Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carroll and one grandson Zayne Thomas Westby.
Celebration of life will be for Ellie and Carroll Westby on their 45th Anniversary at Abilene Senior Citizens Center at 11 a.m., July 8, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.