Eldon Romane Elliott passed peacefully in his sleep on January 13, 2022 at the age of 86, in Apache Junction, Arizona. Eldon was surrounded with family and friends during these last days sharing love and memories. Eldon was born on May 14, 1935 to Luther and Alice (Millison) Elliott. Growing up, Eldon attended a rural country school in Washington, KS.
Eldon was the “baby” of 13 children. He met the love of his life, Valene “Butch”, while roller skating in Abilene, Kansas. Together, they settled in Junction City, Kansas. Eldon and Butch celebrated 67 years of marriage. The Elliott’s were members of the St. George Roman Catholic Parish in Apache Junction, AZ.
Eldon was the owner of Elliott’s Body Shop and Ryder Truck Rental in Junction City until he retired in 2000. He also worked at Don Coates Chevrolet in Junction City. He loved to work on cars of all kinds. No one can deny that he was skilled in many trades and could make just about anything that didn’t work, work again! He traveled many miles in this life by motorcycle, truck and his favorite, the 5th wheel in which he and Butch lived, traveled, and made lifelong friends along the way.
Eldon is survived by his wife Valene “Butch” of Apache Junction, AZ, David (Margie) Elliott of Leawood, KS, Val (Jayme) Elliott of Manhattan, KS, and four grandchildren, Aubrey (Mike) McLawhon, Jillian (John) Wood, Casey (Rick) Elliott-Risher, and Mitch Elliott. Eldon had a great granddaughter, Madi McLawhon. Eldon was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Priscilla, Leona, Orvin, Orva, Luther, Alice, Dale, Chester, Winston, Velma, Lester, and Sarah,and his parents, Luther and Alice.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial gifts in Eldon’s name be made to any of the following:
Friends of Apache Junction - AJPD Paws & Claws Care Center, https://www.apachejunctionaz.gov/162/Paws-Claws-Care-Center
St. Xavier’s Catholic School, Junction City, KS
Junction City Breakfast Optimist Club
ATTN Joe Handlos, 3318 Northwood Dr, Milford, KS. 66514
Eldon’s celebration of life will take place at a later time with friends and family.
