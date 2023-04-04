Eldon Clifton Oesterreich was born June 12, 1925 to Clifton and Minnie Heibert Oesterreich on the family farm northeast of Woodbine. He lived here while growing up and attending Woodbine schools. He graduated from Woodbine High School in 1943, and was drafted for WWII. His choice was to enter the Navy to which he joined in September 1943. He underwent and completed basic training at Farragut, Idaho. He then underwent Marine training at Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, California with further training with the 3d Amphibian Force for beach landings. He was then transferred and assigned to the Kaneohe Bay Naval Air Hospital, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, as a Pharmacist Mate 3D class. He remained at this assignment until his enlistment was completed. Eldon then returned to the farm near Woodbine in 1946. He married Charmaine Farres April 16, 1947. They were blessed to have 75 years together. To their union were born two daughters, Martha and Mary. Eldon was engaged in farming until 1958 when he was appointed Postmaster, Woodbine. He continued farming in his spare time with sideline activities of raising donkeys and buffalo. He retired from the U.S. Post Office in 1986.
Eldon was preceded in death by his wife Charmaine, his parents, and his brother Delbert. He is survived by his daughters Martha Dittman (Mike Rothchild), Mary (Greg) Horn; grandchildren Brandy Modin (Kayvon Jaberian), Steven Horn (Michelle Samborski), Crystal (Joshua) Jones, David Horn (Hailey Blaylock); great grand-children Quinn Richert, Ava Modin, Camilla Price, Harper and Hudson Jones. Eldon liked to tell stories from his time in the Navy. He was always willing to help anyone needing help. Throughout the years, he remained in contact. with several persons he had served with in Hawaii. Eldon was delighted to be in contact with their families.
