Elaine Ruth Eisele-Strobel left this earth on Jan. 11 to go to the home that Jesus has prepared for her. She was born on Nov. 27, 1935 in a farmhouse near Elmo, Kansas, to Alvin and Ruth Riffel-Eisele. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church until she moved away but came full circle to attend again in the later years of her life.

Elaine attended a one room school called Stony Hill for eight years, then entered Dickinson County High School in Chapman, Kansas, graduating in 1953. She then enrolled in Northwestern Bible College in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but finished her college education at Pillsbury Bible College, Owatona, Minnesota, in 1957.

 

