Elaine Ruth Eisele-Strobel left this earth on Jan. 11 to go to the home that Jesus has prepared for her. She was born on Nov. 27, 1935 in a farmhouse near Elmo, Kansas, to Alvin and Ruth Riffel-Eisele. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church until she moved away but came full circle to attend again in the later years of her life.
Elaine attended a one room school called Stony Hill for eight years, then entered Dickinson County High School in Chapman, Kansas, graduating in 1953. She then enrolled in Northwestern Bible College in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but finished her college education at Pillsbury Bible College, Owatona, Minnesota, in 1957.
On Aug. 7, 1959 she was united with Chester Strobel in a marriage that continued for over 63 years, and to that union four children were born.
Elaine was a pastor’s wife for 38 years, serving churches in Beatrice, Nebraska; Redmond, Washington; Bison, Kansas; and Hope, Kansas.
She had many different work experiences throughout her life, including working for Back to the Bible ministry in Lincoln, Nebraska, Kansas City Youth for Christ, the Eisenhower Presidential Center and the Family Care Clinic in Abilene. She was also an accomplished homemaker and gracious hostess.
In 2002, she and Chester became administrators of the Brown Memorial Retirement Home just outside of Abilene where she served as Matron. They retired from there in 2014 and lived independently in the farmhouse where she was born until September of 2022, when they moved to Brown Home as residents.
Elaine also was involved in her community as a Sunday School teacher, Bible study leader, choir member and in Christian Women’s Luncheons in Abilene. She had a small business called "Creations by Elaine,” selling many wonderful sewn items.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Althea Carey.
She is survived by her husband Chester, children Susan Weimar (Gary), Peculiar, MO; Steve Strobel (Wendy), High Point, NC; Sandra Anderson (Wayne) and Sheila Waldrop (Jody), both of Abilene. Also 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Robert Carey, sister-in-law, Darlene Frueh and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration is planned for March 11, 10:30 a.m. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church with inurnment at the cemetery there. Memorials will be accepted for Ebenezer Baptist Church or The Gideons. There are plans to have a hummingbird garden established in her name at Brown Memorial Home, her last place of residence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.