Edyth Marie Romberger was born Oct. 2, 1925, in Talmage, Kansas, the daughter of Willie Edgar Romberger and Mabel Chloe Stafford.
She was the fifth child of six, born to this family. She was raised by godly parents in a godly home. Her father was one of nine children and her mother had four brothers and sisters.
When she was 10 years old, her family moved to a farm in the Cheever Township of Dickinson County, Kansas, where she preferred working in the fields with her father and older brother rather than working in the house with her mother and two sisters.
She married Warren Paul Mastin on Sept. 7, 1947 at the Emanuel United Brethren Church in Abilene, Kansas. Three children were born to them in Abilene: Jon William Mastin, Dick Arthur Mastin and Mary Helen Mastin. Her life was filled with hard work, the love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the love of her family and friends.
Edyth went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in the Golden Acres Living and Rehabilitation Center in Dallas, Texas, where she was a resident for the last year of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two twin brothers that died in infancy, her brother Joyce Wilbur Romberger, her older sister Evelyn Grace Romberger Norton and Edyth’s husband Warren Mastin.
She is survived by her younger sister Helen Elaine Romberger Baker of Bellingham, Washington, her three children Jon and Melissa Mastin of Dallas, Dick and Vickie Mastin of Garland, Texas, and Mary Mastin of Austin, Texas, and six grandchildren Adam Warren Mastin and his wife Christie of Fate, Texas, Mallory Elizabeth Mastin Gruhn and her husband Trey of Whitesboro, Texas, Andrew Craig Mastin of Dallas, Catherine Marie Hoffer of Austin, Texas, Morgan Michael Mastin of Denison, Texas and Carissa Caitlin Mastin of Allen, Texas and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She dearly loved all of her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by those who remain in this life until we can also join her in the Lord’s presence.
Burial will be at the Prairiedale Cemetery in Talmage, Kansas on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10:30am. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
