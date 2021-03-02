Master Sergeant Edward John Bock, age 69, from Medford, Okla., entered into his heavenly home on Feb. 8, 2021, in a Leesburg, Fla., hospital.
He was born in Davenport, Iowa on July 21, 1951, to Earl and Irene (Doyle) Bock. The family moved to California. Ed graduated from high school and joined the Air Force at age 19. During his 20-year career Ed traveled around the United States, Korea and Germany.
Ed met Anna Carlson from Carlton while stationed in Kansas. They married on July 20, 1973 after a three-month courtship. Ed retired in Kansas as Master Sergeant from the Air Force in 1990 with his family.
Ed enjoyed the outdoors while fishing, riding his horse “Charlie”, traveling and experiencing life with the family and friends, and watching his sons and grandsons play baseball.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Mark and Matt Christensen.
Ed is survived by his wife Anna, sons Darren, (Lisa) Bock and Justin, (Shana) Bock, siblings Earl, Richard, Raymond, Carl, Suzanne and Jan; and grandchildren Ariel, Nathaniel, Hannah and Braxton Bock, Jaron Sullivan and Dalton Wheeler.
Services will be held on March 6, 2021, at Calvary Chapel Church, 1400 N. Adams, Hutchinson, Kan., with the family and friends visitation beginning at 10 a.m., followed by Ed’s Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. A Military graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, three miles west and two miles south of Carlton, Kan.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors honoring Ed Bock, in care of Steverson Hamlin and Hilbish Funerals and Cremation, 226 E. Burleigh Blvd. Tavares, FL, 32778
