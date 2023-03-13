Edna Mae Lorei was born Aug. 29, 1931, near Topeka. She was the only child of Clarence F. and Johanna (Riffel) Schlesener.
Edna Mae Lorei was born Aug. 29, 1931, near Topeka. She was the only child of Clarence F. and Johanna (Riffel) Schlesener.
Edna was baptized at the St. Paul Lutheran Church near Ramona on Oct. 25, 1931, by the Rev. Carl Danitschek.
Edna attended several schools and also went to Parochial school at the Immanuel Lutheran Church her seventh and eighth grade. On March 25, 1945, she was confirmed by the Rev. R.J. Beck. Her confirmation verse: “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and His righteousness, and all things shall be added unto you.” Matthew 6:33
Edna graduated from Hope High School with the Class of 1949. After graduation she began working in the Law Office of Thomas J. Butler, Jr. She also worked with the J. C. Penney Co., in Herington and the Woodbine Telephone Company.
On Sept.17, 1950, Edna was united in marriage to Alex Lorei at Immanuel Lutheran Church, he preceded her in death. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School a number of years. She was a charter member of Immanuel Altar Guild and an avid church worker.
Edna worked Civil Service Fort Riley for 22 years retiring in 1991. She then became an avid gardener. Her flowers and vegetable garden were her joy and she shared them with friends and neighbors. In her spare time she would go fishing and liked bowling and enjoyed nights with her bowling team and the new friends she made at Pla Bowl Lanes.
In recent years Edna loved the faithful companionship of her cat, Lucky. He wandered onto her place a couple years after her husband’s death and helped her through this time of grief. He would have weekly visits with her while in the care of the nursing home. She always looked forward to those visits as it did bring her much happiness and many smiles.
Family and friends gathered Thursday, March 9, 11 a.m. until noon at the Yazel Megli Funeral Home, Herington. Her funeral service was at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Shady Brook, with Rev. Clark Davis officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Herington.
Serving as casket bearers for her service were Gary Lorei, Vance Donahue, Daniel Dix, Roger Hummel, Blake Elliott, and Vernon Weber. Musician for the service was Melody Williams, organist. Musical selections for the service were Take Thou My Hand and Lead Me, Soloist; Joan Anderson, Amazing Grace, Soloist; Robin Volkman, congregational hymn; Abide with Me, and recessional hymn by musician; Just As I Am.
Memorials to the Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Hospice of Dickinson Count. Please sign her guestbook and leave a memory of Edna at www.yazelmeglifh.com.
Edna is survived by her very close friends; Vance and Karen Donahue, Dan and Connie Dix of Herington and Lorna Morgan of Hope, Kansas.
Services were under the direction of the Yazel Megli Funeral Home, 404 S. Broadway Herington, Kansas, 67449-3038 and where memorials may be also sent.
