Edna A. Pientka passed into the arms of Jesus March 8 at Salina Regional Hospital surrounded by family. She was born June 19, 1934 near Garden City Kansas to Anton and Mary (Wassinger) Werth.
Edna was the youngest of 15 children. Her father died in the 1936 dust storms. The family moved to Salina, Kansas, at the beginning of Edna’s fourth grade, where she met her lifelong friend Mavis (Sandquist) Davis. Edna attended school through Sacred Heart High School, working part time at St. John’s Hospital from eighth grade until marriage.
Edna married John Pientka Nov. 22, 1952. All of their married life was spent in Abilene. John passed away Feb. 23, 2018. Edna worked at the Duckwall office, for the Catholic Bishop in Salina, Kansas Power and Light, and Kansas Gas Service doing secretarial work. Edna was active in her Church, D of I, Quilt Guild, hospice and many, many volunteer activities during her lifetime. Edna loved deeply and was deeply loved by many. She will be missed.
Edna is survived by son, Steve (Sherilyn Brandt) of Abilene, four daughters, Connie Blodgett of Topeka, Jane (Jeff) Rufener of Abilene, Cecilia (Jay) Junghans of Topeka, Deanna (Doug) Niles of Topeka; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at St. Andrews Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14. A luncheon will follow at the St. Andrews Catholic School Gymnasium. A private family burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be given to the St. Andrews Catholic Church or St. Andrews Catholic School. Memorials may be dropped off at the service or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
