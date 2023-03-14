Edna A. Pientka

Edna A. Pientka passed into the arms of Jesus March 8 at Salina Regional Hospital surrounded by family.  She was born June 19, 1934 near Garden City Kansas to Anton and Mary (Wassinger) Werth.

Edna was the youngest of 15 children. Her father died in the 1936 dust storms. The family moved to Salina, Kansas, at the beginning of Edna’s fourth grade, where she met her lifelong friend Mavis (Sandquist) Davis. Edna attended school through Sacred Heart High School, working part time at St. John’s Hospital from eighth grade until marriage.

 

