Edith Arlene (Fouse) Scripter, 96, passed away Dec. 27, 2020, at the Presbyterian Manor in Clay Center. She was born Sept. 19, 1924, to Leon and Lulu (James) Fouse at the home west of Industry, Kan. She taught grade school in several one-room schools.
On Oct. 4, 1947, she was united in marriage to Stanley David Scripter, at the Methodist parsonage in Clyde, Kan. They made their home on the farm in Sherman Township in Dickinson County. Later she was a housewife, bus driver and bookkeeper for Stanley Scripter Electric.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law Chery (Lowell) Scripter; grandson Quint; husband Stanley; brothers Warren Fouse, Orval Fouse and infant brother Lawrence.
She is survived by her sons, Lowell (Madelon) of Council Grove, Ted (Sandy) of Kechi, Ron (Beth) of rural Abilene, and daughter Kim (Rodney) Hofmann of rural Clay Center; grandchildren, Sarah Delgado, Katey (Carlos) Rodriguez, Seth (Cassie) Scripter, and Jon Scripter; great grandchildren Natalee and Lily Delgado, Conner, Creighton, Chloe Scripter and Ruby and Iris Rodriquez. She is also survived by brother Earl Fouse, sister Irene Jensen and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private family service is planned and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church of Abilene, KS, or the Presbyterian Manor, 924 8th St., Clay Center, KS, 67432.
Memorials may be mailed or dropped by Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
