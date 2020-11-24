Edith May Anderson, 83, of Abilene passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
She was born March 17, 1937, the daughter of Delbert and Bernita (Johnston) Long. On Dec. 24, 1953 she was united in marriage to Carl B. “Bud” Anderson in Clay Center. He preceded her in death Dec. 13, 1997.
Edith worked at the Abilene Middle School as a custodian for 26 years while also raising her five children. She was a member of the Abilene Eagles Club. She enjoyed bowling and playing marbles or cards with her family though she was known to be competitive.
Edith is survived by her children James Anderson (Linda), Ivan “Butch” Anderson (Joan), John Anderson (Julie), Norma Mascareno and Carla Mitchell (Andy), brother Dale Long and sister Shirley Alstrom (Sam), eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Carl and three siblings.
The family has chosen cremation. A private family inurnment will take place at Detroit Cemetery. A public celebration of life will take place for family and friends at a later date. The family suggests memorials be given to the Edith Anderson Memorial Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
