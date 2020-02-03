Edna Ruth “Eddie” Schumacher Morris was born on April 28, 1934 near Latimer, Kansas, to Leo and Laura Schumacher.
She passed away on Jan. 28, 2020 at Abilene Memorial Hospital in Abilene, Kansas. She was 85 years old.
Most of her early life was spent in Topeka, Kansas. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1952 and Washburn University. She married Dale Lee Morris on Feb. 5, 1956. They moved to Chicago where Dale was in his last year of military service. After Dale got out of the Army, they moved to Seattle for a while before returning to Kansas where Dale got a job with Duckwalls Stores Co. They moved several times in Kansas before moving to Abilene in 1967 where she lived the rest of her life.
Eddie was an “always get it done...now!” person. She applied that philosophy to all aspects of her life, especially to all of the community projects with which she was involved.
She truly loved her Abilene!
She was actively involved in the Presbyterian Church as an Elder and Deacon. She was involved in the early years of the Great Plains Theater. She was instrumental in getting the Food Pantry and Clothing Center started in Abilene.
She delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. She also gave blood regularly, giving 18 gallons. Although she was involved in many community activities, she deeply treasured her 16 years on the Abilene School Board and her many years volunteering with the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad.
Eddie was a homemaker, a fabulous cook, and the best mother and grandma in the world. She was also a huge sports fan: Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs, Golden State Warriors and all of the teams from the colleges of her children and grandchildren. She did work outside of the home at various times. She sold real estate for a while and worked at the Reflector-Chronicle doing office work.
Eddie had a fall in 2012 that left her paralyzed. She lived the last 7 years of her life at Village Manor. In that time, her mind was sharp and her attitude positive. She was an inspiration to many.
Because of her paralysis, she has chosen to donate her body to the KU Medical School in hope that perhaps something could be discovered regarding the nature of her injury.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 64 years Dale, her children Tim Morris (Brenda), Olathe, KS, Dan Morris (Pam), Chesterfield MO, Linda Rodriguez, Olathe, KS, and Mark Morris (Vivian) Durham NC, grandchildren John Morris (Reannon), Aurora, CO, Melissa Lee (Joe), Sanford, NC, Grant Morris, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Evan Morris, Tallahassee, FL, Tyler Morris, Fayettville, AR, Danielle Morris, Chesterfield, MO, Olivia Rodriguez, Lincoln, NE, Caroline Rodriguez, Norman, OK, and Leo Morris Durham, NC; great-grandchildren Zoe, Graham, Everett and Beckett Morris, Aurora, CO, Eleanor and Calvin Lee, Sanford, NC, and other relatives and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A family would like to thank the entire staff at Village Manor for the loving care they provided Eddie. Memorials may be given in Eddie’s name to Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad at P.O. Box 744, Abilene, KS 67410 or ASVRR.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.