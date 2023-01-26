Earline Dirickson, Salina, Kansas, passed away Jan. 24. Earline was born May 23, 1936 on a farm North of Niles, Kansas, the oldest child to Earl and Velma “Allison” Gordine.
Earline graduated from Solomon High School with the class of 1954. On June 10, 1954 she married Rex M. Bishop, Miltonvale, Kansas. To this union two children were born, Ronald R. Bishop and Kim S. Bishop. Their marriage later ended in divorce. On July 6, 1977 Earline married Richard “Dick” Brown, of Abilene.
Earline worked 40 years in several accounting offices: United Telephone Co., Abilene, Didde-Glaser, Inc., Emporia, Kansas, Big A Equipment, Salina, and retiring in 1993 from Payless Shoe Source, Advertising Dept., Topeka, Kansas.
Upon Earline’s retirement they purchased a home and moved to Red Bud Lake, Abilene. In the winter of 1993 they purchased an RV and started wintering in Pharr, Texas. They both enjoyed the warm winter so much that in 2001 they sold their Kansas property and purchased a brick home in a 55 or older gated community in Pharr. In the summer they came to Kansas in their RV to visit family. Home was very important to Earline and she enjoyed keeping it clean for her and her husband. She also enjoyed and playing bridge with her friends at Southgate in Pharr.
Upon Richard’s death Earline remained in Pharr where she met and married John Dirickson. During the summer months they did extensive travel in their RV visiting family and friends. John and Earline also enjoyed country dancing each week.
In August of 2018 they came to live in Salina, as they were needing more assistance with daily tasks. They lived at Eaglecrest Retirement Community where they called home.
Earline was a life member of the VWF Auxiliary, Salina.
Earline was preceded in death by her husband Richard, husband John, son Ronald Bishop, her parents and brothers Jesse and Alfred.
Earline is survived by her daughter, Kim Bishop Vering, step daughters Linda (Steve) Flynn, Melissa (Eric) Calub, Brenda (Gary) Klingbeil, and step son Keenan (Venise) Brown. Granddaughter Kiley Bishop, great grandson, Erza Meyer, and 11 step grandchildren and many great grandchildren, brother Mike (Jolene) Gordine.
Funeral Services for Earline will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. Burial will follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Family suggests memorial be made to Solomon High Scholarship Fund, Solomon or to Eaglecrest Assisted Living Employees, Salina. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS, 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
