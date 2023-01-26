Earline Dirickson

Earline Dirickson, Salina, Kansas, passed away Jan. 24. Earline was born May 23, 1936 on a farm North of Niles, Kansas, the oldest child to Earl and Velma “Allison” Gordine.

Earline graduated from Solomon High School with the class of 1954. On June 10, 1954 she married Rex M. Bishop, Miltonvale, Kansas. To this union two children were born, Ronald R. Bishop and Kim S. Bishop. Their marriage later ended in divorce. On July 6, 1977 Earline married Richard “Dick” Brown, of Abilene. 

 

