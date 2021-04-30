TOPEKA — Earlene F. (Doggett) Heimiller, age 86, passed away on April 27, 2021, at Aldersgate Village, Topeka, Kan.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1934 at Dillwyn, Kan., the daughter of Fred and Agnes (Troesh) Doggett. She attended schools in Macksville, graduating from Macksville High School in 1952. She was a homemaker and school bus driver for the Macksville Schools and a member of the Macksville Christian Church.
She had resided in the communities of Macksville, Kinsley, Abilene and Topeka. On Oct. 14, 1955, she married Jerald “Jerry” Heimiller at Larned, Kan., he passed away in 2015.
Earlene is survived by a son Kevin (Carol) Heimiller of Lecompton, Kan.; a daughter Jerri Lynn (Jim) Koch of Gardner, Kan.; 4 grandchildren, Kim Schimmel, Hollie (Jason) Lind, Christa (Shannon) Newton and Adam Koch; 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Farmington Cemetery, Macksville, Kan., with Greg Giles presiding.
Memorials may be given to the Macksville High School in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
