Pastor Earl Jack Haggard, 69, of Cawker City, Kansas, and formerly of Russell, Kansas, entered into his eternal reward Thursday, April 13 at the University of Kansas Health System Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
Earl was born Feb. 9, 1954, in Abilene the son of Cliff Youngblood “Jack” and Delores May (Rager) Haggard. The family moved to Texas and Earl lived there until he was in the sixth grade then moved back to Abilene. He graduated from Abilene High School in the class of 1972. He met, fell in love, and was united in marriage to Paula Miles Dec. 16, 1977, in Huntington, Indiana. From this union Earl and Paula were blessed with a daughter Hannah. Early in life, he was called into full time Christian Ministry. Earl earned his degree in Ministry at Central College in McPherson, Kansas, with the class of 1994. He later earned his Master’s in Divinity at Phillips Theological Seminary in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2006. Through his affiliation with the United Brethren Church, and the United Methodist Church, he served churches in Colby, Abilene, Gypsum, Kipp, Russell Otterbein, Bunker Hill, Independence, Cawker City and Glen Elder Kansas. He also served in Junction City, Ohio. He enjoyed researching genealogy, reading, watching crime TV, spending time with his friends and family and was a fanatical Dallas Cowboys fan.
