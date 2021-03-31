E. Allen “Preacher” Course, Jr., born June 18, 1928, to Ellwood A. Course, Sr. and Jessie (Wormser) Course in Lincoln, Kan., peacefully passed away in his sleep March 29, 2021 in Stockton, Kan., at the age of 92.
He lived his life faithfully serving his God, his family and his country. His reunion with his wife Frances must have been wonderful, but seeing his Savior (whom he loved so much) must have been best of all!
He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946. From 1948 to 1952 he served his country as a U.S. Marine during the Korean War. Upon his return from Korea in 1951, he married his sweetheart Frances Jordan.
In 1952, having been honorably discharged from the USMC, he attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. to prepare for the ministry. He graduated in 1959 with a BA in the School of Religion.
He and Frances then moved their family back to Kansas, where he pastored Sun Valley Baptist Church in Vine Creek, Kan., from 1960-1962, Manchester Baptist Church in Manchester, Kan., from 1962-1975, and Grace Baptist Church in Chapman, Kan., from 1975-2008. He also worked for the SS Kresge/Kmart store in Salina from 1960-1990. He loved spreading the Gospel of Christ, spending time with his family and church and writing poetry.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Frances. He is survived by his daughters, Laura Goodman (Roger) of New Bern, N.C.; Linda Moore (Mark) of Moore, Okla.; Lydia Weiss (Jerry) of Greer, S.C.; Lella Richards (Dale) of Escalante, Utah; and Martha Fleck (Brad) of Stockton, Kan.; grandchildren Joshua A. (Emily), Jeremy, Matthew, Michael (Brittany), Nathan (Christina), Timothy, Sarah (Jon), Caleb (Carol) and Joshua J.; great grandchildren Joel, Andrew, Benjamin, Stephen, Olivia, Charlotte and Emmalyn; and his brother Dave Course, as well as many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Services will be held at Abilene Bible Baptist Church in Abilene, Kan., on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Carson Johnson officiating. Internment will follow at Keystone Cemetery, Manchester, Kan., with military honors provided by the United States Marine Honor Guard.
There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pew Fund at Stockton Baptist Church in Stockton, KS or Abilene Baptist Academy and sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
