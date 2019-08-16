George “Dwight” D. Anderes, 66, died August 14, 2019 in Andover, Kansas. He was born in Longford, Kansas, on Jan. 26 1953.
George is survived by his wife Beverly, daughter Amber Victorson, son Jerimiah, brother Lyle (Coleen) and sister Barbara Corey (Max deceased).
His sister Marilyn preceded him in death.
George was the son of George P. Anderes and Bernadene (Rufener).
George served his country as an Airman in the U.S. Air Force.
