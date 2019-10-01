Dwane J. “Chick” Goracke
WICHITA — Dwane J. “Chick” Goracke peacefully passed away on Sept. 28, 2019.
He was born on July 16, 1929, to Ruth and Joseph Goracke. He graduated from Hope High School in 1947 and attended Emporia State University before entering the Marine Corps. After serving in Korea, he married the love of his life, Maxine Haas, in 1952 and they have been married for 66 years.
After his service, he attended Kansas State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1957. He remained a Wildcat fan through the years, rarely missing a televised football or basketball game.
Dwane was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Family meant everything to him and he was adored by all. He looked forward to every family gathering and truly believed the more the merrier.
In 1958, Dwane joined the Boeing Co., where he loved working for over 45 years. Many of his friends and coworkers will fondly remember the annual Christmas party he and Maxine hosted filled with friendship, love, and lots of food!
He was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church for over 50 years, where he served as an usher and was a member of the Layman’s Club. In addition to church and work, Dwane enjoyed all sports.
He played football, basketball, baseball and track in high school, and continued playing basketball and bowling for many years. He coached all of his children and loved attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. His love of sports was matched by his love of animals. If he wasn’t watching a game he was watching Animal Planet.
He owned many different animals through the years, including monkeys and his beloved rabbits.
Dwane was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Max and Donald Goracke; daughter, Donna Goracke; brother, Robert Goracke; and sister, Harriet Rufener. He is survived by his wife; daughters, Cindy (Mark) Langlois of Wichita, and Sandy (Bruce) Jaggers of Derby; Shelly (Chad) Reida of Colorado Springs, CO; sons, Douglas (Jamie) Goracke of Hermann, Missouri, Rodger (Brenda) Goracke of Oklahoma; and Troy Goracke of Wichita, KS 26 grandchildren; and 49 great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, both at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at St. Phillip Catholic Cemetery, Hope, Kansas. A memorial been established with St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2701 Pattie, Wichita, KS 67216. Downing & Lahey West Mortuary is handling arrangements. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
