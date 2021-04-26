Duane Vawter passed away April 23, 2021, at Pinnacle Park in Salina at the age of 81. He was born August 8, 1939, in Burlingame, Kan. to Leslie and Clara (Henry) Vawter. He later married Betty Lister in Abilene, Kan. on April 21, 1969, making their home in Solomon, Kan., and becoming the step father to her 5 children.
Duane spent his working years driving a semi for different companies and worked as a semi mechanic for Solomon Corp until he retired in 1999.
Duane enjoyed driving truck, fishing, spending time with family and driving the streets of Solomon with a dog on his lap. He was stubborn, ornery and wouldn’t miss a chance to give you a hard time. Later after his heart surgery he enjoyed riding his bike around town with his great grandchildren.
Duane is survived by Ronnie (Barb) Stadler of Salina, Betty Lou (Jerry) Hale of Beloit, Larry Zirkle of Topeka and James Zirkle of Topeka; nieces, Cathy (Bryan) Detrick of Kansas City and Robin Basto of Blue Springs; granddaughter Kathy (Randy) Bricker of Solomon; great nieces, Nikki, Kelsi, Victoria and Jacqueline; great nephew Patrick; great great niece Julia; great great nephews, Aaron and Lukas; great grandchildren, Stephanie (Nathan) Martinitz, Jessica (Josh) Boyd and Brandon Bricker; great great grandchildren Matthew, Christopher, Shaylin, Cheyanne, Alison and Tucker.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, loving wife Betty, brother George, sister Dorothy, stepson Eddie and grandson Steven.
Funeral Services for Duane will be 11 a.m, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. Burial will follow at the Prairie Mound Cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Salina Animal Services or to Interim HealthCare of Salina. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, PO Box 308, Solomon, KS 67480.
