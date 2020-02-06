Duane Kent Beltz, 72, of Ramona, KS, passed away Jan. 28, 2020 at Herington Hospital, Herington, KS.
He was born Feb. 22, 1947, to Theodore and Ula Beltz. He was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Ramona, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lula VanHorn. He is survived by his brother Ted and sister-in-law Diane of Vail, AZ, his sister Phyllis Beisel of Salina, KS, his sister Connie Beltz of Austin, TX, and his brother-in-law Ernest VanHorn and wife Judy VanHorn. He is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews.
Private services for Duane will be at a later date in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery at Ramona.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Herington Municipal Hospital and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.