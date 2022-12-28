Dr. William Ray Endicott, Ret. Colonel USA, was born Aug. 12, 1931 in Barton County,
Missouri. He moved to Heaven on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. His mother was Nettie E.
Redd Endicott and his father was Loren G. Endicott.
There were four children of this union: Eleanor, William, Mary, and Jerry. Dr. Endicott was the first Endicott to obtain a doctorate degree. This was due to his father's encouragement.
Dr. Endicott was such a special father to Mark, Phillip, Suzanne, William, Mitchell, Tammy, and Ty. He was a beloved grandfather to Kitt, Collin, Zach, Mollie, Maddie, Dalton, Royce, Caleb, and Mason. He was married to Carol Lynn Endicott in 1976. Dr. Endicott was influenced a great deal by a high school teacher at Walnut, Kansas by the name of Loyd Harlan. Loyd helped him enroll in college and assisted in procuring employment at the YMCA as a night clerk while attending undergraduate work in Pittsburg, Kansas. Dr. Endicott attained a B.S. degree at Kansas State Teacher's College in Pittsburg, Kansas in 1952 in pre-med. He enrolled in a medical technology program at General Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. He accepted a position in Kansas City Western Dental College in 1953. He obtained his Doctorate degree in June 1957 and joined the US Air Force. After completing basic training at Montgomery, Alabama he was sent to England to complete two years of military service.
Returning to the US in 1959 he began private practice in Kansas City, Kansas. After two years the practice was sold, and he joined the US Army to obtain further training and a specialty in prosthetics. Before he could accept a position for the training, he had to complete a thirteen-month hardship tour in Korea. When he returned from Korea, he was assigned to Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, Colorado. After completion he was sent to Heidelberg, Germany to work with other specialists in the Army Hospital. A foreign assignment lasted for three years and then he was assigned to Fort Riley, Kansas. Fort Riley was particularly challenging as it was a training center for tank division and reforger which is a readiness operation where troops are trained in the US and transferred to the European area basically in twenty-four hours to be ready for war. Dr. Endicott retired from active service in 1980 as a Full Bird Colonel and started a private practice in Abilene, Kansas.
Dentistry was a love affair for him from the beginning. He loved helping people and the rewards were their smiles and happiness after they saw the results of his efforts. He never refused to see anyone in pain immediately or anyone without money.
He left Abilene, Kansas with his family in 1989 and practiced in Conway, South Carolina. He believed that "when we get older a moderate climate is certainly better for enjoying the wonderful things the world has to offer. The achievements of one's life could be best stated as being successful in a chosen career and having a wonderful family and friends. To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded." Dr. Endicott was a Christian walking in the Word. And through him his children saw Jesus.
The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Goldfinch
Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.