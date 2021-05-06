Dr. Max L. Long, 93 of Abilene, passed away March 27, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the First Christian Church in Abilene with Pastor Jason Kohler officiating. Inurnment will follow at Indian Hills Cemetery in Chapman.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the First Christian Church of Abilene. To live stream the service, please go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZYQw3bbWSK
Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.