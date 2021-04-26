March 5, 1932 – April 17, 2021
It is with sadness that the family of Jack Mohler announces his passing on April 17, 2021, at the age of 89. Jack Milton Mohler was born on March 5, 1932 in Passaic, N.J. His parents, Milton and Ferne Mohler, had moved there from small towns in Kansas. His father Milton took a position with GE in Brazil and from 1933 to 1948, Jack spent wonderful childhood years in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
In 1948, he returned to Abilene, Kan., to finish high school, where he initially met Jean Ann Scupin. Jack then attended college at Kansas State University and graduated from the University of Kansas. In 1954, he and Jean got married in Abilene, Kan.
After two years in the Army, where Jack and Jean were stationed in Germany, they returned to Kansas, where Jack graduated from KU Medical School.
In 1962, he joined Dr. Chaffee and Dr. Rorabaugh in their family practice in Abilene. He appreciated working with the patients and medical community. In 1980, he refocused his career on rehabilitation and started the rehab department at Asbury Hospital in Salina, Kan. He retired in 1995 to enjoy many of his outdoor hobbies, from birding to sailing to fishing trips to travels all over the world. More than anything, though, Jack and Jean enjoyed spending time with their family and close circle of friends.
In early 2020, Jack and Jean moved to the retirement community of Nichols Village in Groveland, MA.
Jack will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Jean (Scupin) Mohler of Groveland, MA; his son Dr. Kendall Mohler and wife Melanie of Poulsbo, WA; his daughter Jennifer Limacher and husband Rene of Salisbury, MA; three grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Justin Mohler and wife Nadia, Anya Limacher and Nicholas Limacher; a great-granddaughter, Zoe Soucek Mohler; his sister, Peg Schroth and husband Fred of Salina, Kan.; his niece, Dr. Carolyn Hofer Zimmerman and husband Mark; his nephew Paul Hofer and wife Shannon; along with extended family and dear friends.
Burial will be in Abilene, Kan., at a later date.
For memorials, we ask you to consider the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, the Eisenhower Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Paul C. Rogers & Sons Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury, MA 01913 is in charge of arrangements
