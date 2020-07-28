HOPE — Douglas (Doug) Allan Harrison went to be with the Lord on the Lord’s day, Sunday, July 12, 2020.
He is survived by sister Linda Kay Sullivan (Russell) of Solomon, son Ryan Harrison (Stephanie) Hope and daughter Rhiannon Harrison of Spokane, WA, as well as many beloved family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Gary.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hope Community Center with inurnment at a later date.
Doug was born to William (Bill) and Lila (Jury) Harrison on Oct. 6, 1958 in Herington, KS. Much of his childhood was spent in the Hope and Enterprise communities. Doug graduated from Chapman High School in 1976. He briefly attended Cowley County Community College to study Law Enforcement but changed paths to work in the automotive industry, mainly as an auto parts salesman and, at times, a mechanic.
In 1997 Doug opened his own store in Hope and continued to operate it until his departure.
Doug accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior around 2004 and became a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church of rural Abilene.
Doug was an avid gun collector and reader as well as a gunsmith and was very knowledgeable in many areas of life. He was a lifelong member of the NRA.
Doug enjoyed shooting and reloading and just sitting around trying to find ways to solve the world’s problems with friends. He will surely be missed by all who knew him.
