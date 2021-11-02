Douglas Gene Schlesener came into this world on October 8, 1965 to Gene and Evelyn Schlesener of Hope, Kansas. Doug became a proud big brother to younger brother Bradley in 1972 and little sister Kimmy in 1977, both of whom he helped raise following the sudden death of his beloved mother Evelyn in 1978. Another little brother, Justin, was added to Doug’s family by 1980. Doug attended Hope Schools where he participated in various school activities and particularly enjoyed his time playing baseball, football and running track. Doug’s out of school activities always consisted of farming for not only his dad but also working for various farmers around the Hope community while also maintaining a very active and infamous social life.
On August 22, 1987, Doug married Shelley Grace Allen. They were blessed with a daughter Cassandra Grace in 1990 and a son Cody Allen in 1996. Doug’s children were the center and soul of his world, gifts he always believed were given to him by his guardian angel, his mother Evelyn. Raising his children, Doug could be seen at any given time either playing with them or watching them from the stands or sidelines as they participated in their activities. Whether it was playing catch with a softball or a football, Doug beamed with such love, respect and total awe of their very individual and special abilities. This very same love and respect only multiplied as he watched his children grow into adults and start their respective families and careers.
Doug and Shelley worked alongside her parents, Gene and Lana Allen, on the Allen Cedar Hill Dairy in White City from 1989 until 1995. Doug learned the gentle art of dairying, the true value of home raised stock cows and the tilling and harvesting of the land to provide for the animals and his young family. The very life lessons and knowledge he learned from those years made such a profound impact on Doug that he would carry them with him and use throughout the rest of his life. Doug always felt that having that warm love, trust and stability given to him so openly was what helped him through his battle with cancer in 1993.
In 1995, Doug added another family to his life when he began his 26-year career as both a Trainman and Yardmaster for the Union Pacific Railroad in Salina Kansas. He was a member of SMART TD union #495 working alongside his railroad brothers and sisters with honor and commitment to help move the world on the rail. No matter what the railroad craft or position was, he considered them all his brothers and sisters. Doug began and finished his entire railroad career in Salina Kansas, passing away while on duty.
Doug was a very active member in his community. His community consisted of people who needed his help. It had no walls or boundaries. Family, friends, neighbors, co-workers or strangers, near or far, they were all Doug’s community. His commitment to helping others was endless and he willingly filled his spare time helping those who needed him. No job too small, no job too big, he was always up to the challenge. Wanting to make sure it was a job well done, the hardest thing Doug Schlesener faced was moving on to the next job and fearing he would disappoint those he had to leave behind.
Doug’s love for life will continue to shine through his love for his children and his wife. As a proud cancer survivor, Doug chose to live life to the absolute fullest. No one was a stranger and he craved learning and trying new things. Family, friends and community will remember him for his ability to talk, charming smile and lightning quick wit. That notorious wit, his amazing ability to tell a story and his endless list of suggestions on how a situation could be handled is what will be missed by those that knew him well.
On October 26, 2021 Doug passed from this world to be with his beloved mother, Evelyn and little brother, Timothy. Doug is survived by his wife of 34 years, Shelley; his daughter and family, Cassie, Ed and Clara Grace Kohman of Gypsum; and his son and wife, Cody and Rachel Schlesener of Abilene. Other survivors include his father, Gene and wife Patty Schlesener of Carlton; younger brother, Bradley and Christina Schlesener of Junction City; little sister, Kimberly and Justin Richardson of Chapman; his little brother, Justin of Herington; nieces and nephew, Robin, Heidi, Evelyn, Mara and Dawson; along with numerous other family members, family in-laws, friends and his community.
A celebration of life for Doug will be held, Sunday, November 7, from 4pm to 8pm at the Sand Springs Venue, 2256 Deer Rd, Abilene, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Doug Schlesener Memorial and mailed to either Citizens State Bank, PO Box 137, Gypsum, Kansas 67448 or Ryan Mortuary, 137 N Eighth St, Salina, Kansas 67401.
