Douglas Craig Lyngen was born November 25, 1951 in Ortonville, Minnesota the son of Palmer Lyngen and Phyllis Cravens. He had been an Abilene resident for the past 38 years.
Douglas attended high school in both Oklahoma and Missouri. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1975 as a Warfare Systems Specialist with the Avionics Maintenance Squad working on the B-52 Bombers. Prior to settling down to start his family, he worked on train wrecking crews and enjoyed skydiving. In 1980 his first daughter Haley was born followed by Becky in 1982 and Courtney in 1985. The family relocated from Oklahoma to Abilene after Becky was born, where he has resided ever since. Douglas loved racing, bowling, softball, football, fishing, hunting, gambling, and drinking beer, not necessarily in that order. Above all, his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends. Over the course of his lifetime, Douglas had a wide variety of jobs including train wrecking, welding, insurance sales and truck driving. Douglas was an over the road truck driver for the past 25+ years delivering all over the United States. He was still driving for TSI Kansas Inc. out of Clay Center up until the time of his passing. Douglas had a tremendous heart, contagious laugh and never knew a stranger.
Douglas passed away on December 23, 2021 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City surrounded by his 3 daughters and oldest grandson. He is survived by his daughter Haley and husband Larry Jones of Abilene, daughter Becky and husband Tim Mason of Udall, and daughter Courtney and husband Dan Kelly of Austin, TX. He also has 6 grandchildren Jayshaun Jones (20), Logan Mason (14), Liberty Mason (12), Josephine Mason (7), Palmer Kelly (3) and Quinn Kelly (1). He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Services for Doug will be 10:00 A.M., Friday, December 31, 2021 at Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Doug will be laid to rest at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Webb City, Missouri at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the account of Doug Lyngen at Pinnacle Bank and sent to the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.