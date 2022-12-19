In remembrance of Doug Cramer, married to Sharon Cramer, father of Spencer Cramer, Krystal Wright, and Dallas Cramer.
It’s hard to believe you have been gone 26 years on the 19th of December...we love you and miss you every day. The following is a poem dedicated to Doug Cramer.
I hear your voice in the wind today
I heard your voice in the wind today
and I turned to see your face;
the warmth of the wind caressed me
as I stood silently in place.
I felt your touch in the sun today
as its warmth filled the sky;
I closed my eyes for your embrace and my spirit soared high.
I saw your eyes in the window pane
as I watched the falling rain;
it seemed as each teardrop fell
it quietly said your name.
I held you close in my heart today
it made me feel complete;
you may have died…but you are not gone
you will always be a part of me.
as long as the sun shines…
you will live on inside of me forever
for that is all my heart knows.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.