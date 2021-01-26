Dorothy May Bereznak, 94, of Abilene passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Memorial Hospital.
She was born May 6, 1926 in Abilene, the daughter of Ed and Katie (Muller) Hocker. She was united in marriage to Quentin Smith in 1945. They later divorced.
She later married Nicholas Bereznak. He preceded her in death in 1989. Dorothy lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 25 years. She later moved to Arizona before moving back to Abilene in 1990.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Nancy Craig of Oregon, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in her death by her parents, husbands, brothers Dean, Leo and Harold Hocker and sister Helen Markley.
Graveside Services for Dorothy will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at the Abilene City Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
A celebration of life service will be held at later date. Memorials may be made out to Frontier Estates. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414, N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.