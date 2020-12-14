Dorothy Marie Dillon Schubert Riffel passed away peacefully at Villa St. Francis Catholic Care Center in Olathe, Kansas, on Dec. 1, 2020, just over two weeks after her 96th birthday.
She was born Nov. 14, 1924 to George F. Dillon and Genevieve (Weishaar) Dillon at Hope, KS. She was baptized at St. Philip Catholic Church in Hope. Dorothy graduated from Hope High School and attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia.
Dorothy then taught at Rural Victory School south of Herington and Ramona Grade School for two years prior to her marriage.
She married Martin W. Schubert on August 18, 1946 in Herington. They resided on a farm near Ramona all their married life until Martin’s death on February 19, 1987. Six children were born to this union; Kristine, Frank, Mary, Philip, Jeanette, & Fred.
After teaching and starting a family, Dorothy became a known seamstress in her community as well as teaching many local children the art of sewing in her 4-H Leadership years. Her hobbies along with sewing were reading and quilting.
Dorothy moved from the farm to Salina in 1988. She married Harvey Riffel in November 1991. After 13+ years of marriage to Harvey, he passed away in February 2004.
She was preceded in death by her son Philip in 1996, by both her husbands Martin and Harvey, her sisters Lois and Ruth, her brother Ralph and her parents.
Dorothy is survived by five children Kristine Clayton (Keith) of Hope Mills, NC., Frank (Barbara) of Scottsdale, AZ., Mary Franz (Bill) of Olathe, KS., Jeanette Crawford (Jim) of Carefree, AZ., and Fred (Lucy) of Salida, CO., 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and by sister Jane Schwinn of Topeka.
Memorial Mass Service will be held next spring on Memorial Weekend at St. Philip Catholic Church in Hope, Kansas at 10:30 am on Saturday May 29th, 2021 with lunch served by the Altar Society after the service in the Church Hall. A Rosary will be held in the church just prior to the 10:30 a.m. service.
Dorothy’s cremation burial service will be the next day at 3 p.m., Sunday May 30, 2021 at St. Paul’s Cemetery at Ramona, Kansas.
Donations in memory of Dorothy are to be directed to St. Philip Catholic Church in Hope, KS, c/o of Fr. Peter O’Donnell, 712 N. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449, Interim Healthcare “Hospice”, 10977 Granada Lane, Suite 205, Overland Park, KS 66211.
