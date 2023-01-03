Dorothy "Jeanne" McDaniel, 89, of Augusta, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, Kansas. Private burial will follow at Abilene Cemetery, Kansas. Jeanne was born in Abilene on Dec. 4, 1933, to the late Iva (Chase) and Robert Morris. She was a receptionist at the Augusta Daily Gazette for many years. Jeanne volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Harry Hynes, the Department of Aging, and the Augusta Historical Theater as well as being a member of the Augusta Friends of the Library. She loved playing cards and was a member of a few Bridge clubs. On April 5, 1953 she married John "Jay" Benner McDaniel in Abilene. He preceded her in death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by grandson, Ronnie "Kyle" Price, Jr. She is survived by: son, Robert McDaniel and wife Karla of Valley Center, KS; daughters, Carla Reida of Dallas, Texas, and Lisa Williams of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Abby, Rachel, Melissa, Doug, Michael, and Kari; 5 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. Memorial donations to Augusta United Methodist Church 2420 N. Ohio St. Augusta, Kansas 67010, Meals on Wheels 2420 N. Ohio St. Augusta, Kansas 67010, or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice 313 S. Market St. Wichita, Kansas 67202.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Sports Complex Committee envisioning most impactful sports complex for Abilene
- Kenneth Ray “Kenny” Livingston
- Sharon Kay Adee
- City commission deviates from purchase policy with approval of second bid from Holm
- Melvin Stout
- Dr. William Ray Endicott
- Terri Levin honors Native American heritage with dreamcatchers
- City commission hears no comments during CID public hearing
- Lynn Alice (Lambert) Murphy
- Heat returns to Sunflower before winter storm hits
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.