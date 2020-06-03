Christian Burial for Dorothea F. Lorson, 98, formerly of rural Hope, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery south of Elmo with Father Peter O’Donnell as Celebrant. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held separately for immediate family.
Dorothea was born June 26, 1921, on the family farm south of Dillon and died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Via Christi Village in Wichita. She was a daughter of John O. and Wilhelmina S. “Minnie” (Hoffman) Lorson and lived on the family farm until moving to Wichita in 2011.
She attended Tennessee School and graduated from Hope High School in 1939. She then lived with her parents until their deaths, her dad in 1977 and her mother in 1990.
She was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church in Elmo and the Altar Society. She leaves a sister Bernice Scanlan of Wichita, many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Roberta Welch and Marlene Pryor, brother John “Gene” Lorson and nephews Patrick Scanlan, Kenny Pryor and Donald Pryor.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothea’s memory to St. Columba Church or Catholic Charities of Salina, Inc. and may be sent in care of Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 355, Hope, Kansas 67451
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.